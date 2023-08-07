SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sunday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 7:45 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Hancock and Union Streets for a report of a gunshot victim. An adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.