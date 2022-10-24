SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police were called sent to State Street on Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 3:50 a.m. officers were called to the 700 block of State Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

The man was shot during an armed robbery incident, and the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is still investigating.