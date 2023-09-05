EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was shot in the head during an incident in Springfield on Saturday.

According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, on Saturday around 8:00 p.m., officers were sent to a gas station on North Main Street for a man in a vehicle who had a gunshot wound to his head.

Multiple officers provided medical treatment to the man, who was conscious and able to talk. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for further treatment.

East Longmeadow Police Detectives initiated an investigation and determined that the shooting occurred in Springfield near the town line with East Longmeadow. The public was not in danger during that time.

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating the incident. The name of the victim who was shot has not yet been released. 22News has contacted Springfield Police for more information. This article will be updated as soon as we receive an update.