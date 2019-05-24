Man shot in the leg on State St. in Springfield

A man is recovering at Baystate Medical Center after a shooting late Thursday night in Springfield’s Mason Square area.

Springfield Police Lt. Scott Richard told 22News the victim, who was shot in the leg, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in a private car just before midnight.

Richard says the victim told police the shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 904 State Street.

The victim is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in the case, and police are still looking into the incident.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.