Man shot on Genesee Street in Springfield has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who was a victim of a shooting on Genesee Street in Springfield Tuesday has died.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, the man died of his injuries late Tuesday night at Baystate Medical Center.

Walsh said police were called to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of Liberty and Genesee Streets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The shooting was not a random act, according to Walsh.

Springfield police are looking into what led up to the shooting.