SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot on Orchard Street in Springfield Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryn Walsh, at around 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 100 block of Orchard Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Health and is expected to recover.

MAP: Orchard Street in Springfield

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is conducting the investigation. No other information was provided including any details of a suspect at this time.