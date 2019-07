SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after a man was shot on Pendleton Avenue Monday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were called to the 200 block of Pendleton Ave. for a ShotSpotter activation at around 10:10 a.m.

Walsh said they found a man with gunshot wounds and performed first aid.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where doctors say he is in stable condition.