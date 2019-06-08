Man shot on Putnam Circle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One person was shot overnight in Springfield Friday.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 11:00 p.m. police were called to a report of a gunshot victim at Putnam Circle in Springfield.

Walsh said the man was taken to the Springfield Plaza on Liberty St. where he was met by police and brought to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Springfield Major Crimes Unit is looking into what led up to the shooting.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

22News will continue to bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.