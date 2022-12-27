SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Saturday after allegedly smashing a window at MGM Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to MGM Springfield around 6:35 p.m. Saturday night due to a window being broken on the property. Security told police that the window was allegedly broken by a man with a golf club.

The man was identified as 57-year-old Edith Ortiz of Springfield and was located in the plaza. Officers arrested Ortiz after ordering him to drop the golf club and knife he was holding. He has been charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct.