Man sought to have his child porn victim killed, prosecutors say

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man who sought and exchanged sexually explicit videos and images with a 13-year-old New York girl paid $20,000 in bitcoin in a bid to have the child victim murdered before eventually calling it off.

John Michael Musbach is charged with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire plot.

The 31-year-old Haddonfield man was due to make his initial court appearance Thursday via videoconference and was being represented by the Federal Public Defenders Office, which generally does not comment on cases.

Prosecutors say he arranged the hit through a website that purported to offer contract killings or other acts of violence in return for payment in cryptocurrency.