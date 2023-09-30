ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) — A 24-year-old man was stabbed at the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue in Enfield Friday night.

According to Enfield Police the 24-year-old was stabbed in the lower left side of his back. The two men reportedly got into an argument in the parking lot of the Motel 6 and a struggle ensued causing the suspect to stab the victim.

Police say 28-year-old Daniel Anderson was the victim’s on-and-off boyfriend for over a year. He has been charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.