Man stabbed woman six times with scissors, police say

Photo: Raynham Police Department

RAYNHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are seeking a man who they say stabbed a woman six times with a pair of scissors in her home.

A 24-year-old man allegedly attacked the woman in her Raynham home Wednesday afternoon and fled on foot through a nearby wooded area. The man and the victim were friends, police said in a statement.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man has a warrant out for his arrest on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

Officers have located the scissors the man allegedly used to stab the victim. The man remains at large.

