Man taken into custody after allegedly resisting arrest in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass (WWLP) – A man is in custody after allegedly resisting arrest and running from police in Belchertown Friday afternoon.

According to Belchertown Police Department Detective Raymer, officers were attempting to arrest a man for outstanding warrants around 12:49 p.m. when he ran from police into a wooded area behind Dunkin Donuts toward Swift River Elementary School.

A school resource officer was placing a call to the school to order a shelter in place when officers apprehended the suspect in the wooded area near the school and took him into custody.

The suspect’s charges are unknown.

