EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken into custody by East Longmeadow Police Friday on an Enfield Police Department arrest warrant for filming a juvenile woman in a dressing room.

According to Enfield Police Department, at a retail store in Enfield, Felix Ramirez slid his phone camera under a dressing room wall, videoing the partially clothed woman on the other side.

Police say Ramirez is now charged with disorderly conduct on the Enfield warrant. And he is now being held as a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts.