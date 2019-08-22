Man taken into custody after police chase in Warren

WARE, Mass (WWLP) – One man was taken into custody after leading State Police on a chase in Warren after an alleged domestic assault incident in Ware.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Police found the 26-year-old suspect’s car at his residence in Warren where they followed him to the back of the house. The suspect allegedly got out of the car and began running from police.

State Police said while the suspect was running he made threats to the officers that he had a firearm and would use it.

The suspect then allegedly ran into the woods where state police, local police, and police dogs followed.

K9 Kody and his handler then started to track the suspect across several roads and yards in the area until they found the suspect passed out in a large patch of overgrown weeds behind a fence, according to State Police.

A trooper then took the suspect into custody where he was turned over to Ware Police.

Per state law, Massachusetts State Police does not identify suspects arrested for domestic assault.