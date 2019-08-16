Man taken into custody for alleged domestic assault and battery in Russell

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police arrested a man wanted for alleged domestic assault and battery in Woronoco on Wednesday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Police dog unit members along with K9 Kyber assisted troopers in locating the man in the woods around 11:00 p.m.

Police say the police dog searched the area where the man was last seen and eventually found belongings. The police dog then picked up on the man’s scent which led police into the woods where they saw the suspect lying on his back according to police.

K9 Kyber then allegedly grabbed onto the suspect’s shirt sleeve.

Police say the suspect continuously grabbed the police dog by the throat and struck him several times. A trooper then managed to get a hold of the suspect and took him into custody.

Police say the suspect was provided medical attention by Hilltown Ambulance where he refused assistance. He was later taken to the Russell Barracks for booking.

Police say Kyber appears to be okay.