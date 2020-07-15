Man taken to hospital after shooting in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on River Street in North Adams Tuesday night.

According to North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood, officers were called to the area of 71 River Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they located a 62-year-old man as the victim. An officer then provided aid to the victim and he was taken to Berkshire Medical Center’s satellite facility in North Adams and later airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

The area of River Street, from Holden Street to Eagle Street was closed for most of the night.

According to Wood, at the time of the news release, the victim continues to receive treatment for his injury.

The North Adams Police Department is assuring residents that there is no risk to public safety related to this incident.

North Adams Police Detectives and Massachusetts State Police Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Vivori of the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944.