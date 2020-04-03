Man ‘teaching pit bull to drive’ leads police on high-speed chase

SEATTLE (CNN) — A man in Washington state was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase and telling them he was teaching his pit bull how to drive.

The car hit two other cars in separate incidents, and the man failed to stop both times. He led state troopers on a chase that reached speeds of 109 mph on the interstate.

The man also drove onto a pedestrian and bicyclist trail. Troopers eventually used spike strips to stop the car.

The man was charged with reckless endangerment, hit and run, driving under the influence, and felony eluding.

Bond was set at $8,500 and the dog was taken to an animal shelter.