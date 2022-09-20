SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Monday after he was seen outside the police department armed with a knife and allegedly threw it at an officer.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 28-year-old Juan Delvalle of Springfield was seen outside the police headquarters on Pearl Street Monday around 8:20 p.m., standing on top of a police cruiser with an 8 inch knife in his hand. Officers walked up to Delvalle and attempted to talk to him but he refused to drop the knife.

Officers then used a taser but it was not very effective. Delvalle allegedly then sat down on the curb and threw the knife at the direction of two officers that dodged the knife. Delvalle was then arrested.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Officers search Delvalle and found a lighter in his pocket. Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC) video was reviewed by officers which showed a marked police cruiser where Delvalle allegedly stuck a part of his shirt into the gas tank. The t-shirt was found and had fresh burn marks.

Other video also shows Delvalle pick up a rock and throw it at an unmarked cruiser, shattering the window. While being booked, he also threatened to shoot an officer.

Delvalle has been charged with the following:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Attempt to Burn Vehicle, Arson

Trespass

Threat to Commit a Crime

In May of 2017, Delvalle entered the Springfield Police Department and stabbed an officer in the abdomen. He was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, however a judge found him criminally not responsible and he was civilly committed to Bridgewater State Hospital. The officer survived the attack.