Man that stole $16K worth of batteries from several Big Y locations placed on probation, ordered to pay restitution

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man that pleaded guilty to stealing $16,000 worth of batteries from several Big Y locations earlier this year has been placed on probation.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 49-year-old Brian Caldwell of Windham, New Hampshire pleaded guilty for stealing batteries from 13 Big Y grocery stores, including locations in Ludlow, Wilbraham, West Springfield, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Chicopee, South Hadley, Southampton and Northampton. Caldwell stole batteries from May 8th to June 26th with intentions to sell them online.

On June 26th, Northampton Police stopped Caldwell in the grocery store’s parking lot and arrested him after they discovered he attempted to hide $1,939.91 worth of batteries in a reusable shopping bag.

Caldwell has pleaded guilty to a felony count of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme. A Hampshire Superior Court Judge placed Caldwell on a two year probation and he must stay away from all Big Y locations and pay a $10,000 fine. He must also pay restitutions of $14,854.11 to Big Y.

“The Commonwealth would like to thank Big Y Loss Prevention, the Northampton and Southampton

Police Departments and all of the law enforcement agencies from Norfolk, Worcester, and Hampden

Counties who assisted in this multi-jurisdictional case,” Assistant Hampden DA Andrew Covington said.