Man to face federal charge after Holyoke Police, DEA find 250 grams of heroin during search

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies executed a federal search warrant at a home on Cottage Avenue early Tuesday afternoon.

Holyoke Police Lieutenant Jim Albert told 22News members of the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the department’s narcotics/vice unit arrested 33-year-old Brett Joseph Garcia after searching 8 Cottage Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

During the search, Lt. Albert said Narcotics K9 June found 10,000 individual wax baggies containing a tan powder believed to be heroin in the attic of the residence that weighed about 250 grams.

Garcia was arrested for possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was taken to the Holyoke Police Station where he was booked.

Lt. Albert said Garcia will be taken to the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow and will be charged federally.

He is scheduled to appear in Springfield Federal Court on Wednesday.