WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man arrested in March and released on $30,000 bail allegedly violated his conditions of release Saturday and will be held in a Hampshire County jail.

According to Ware Police, 53-year-old Michael A. Hunt was charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and intimidation of a witness. He was released on March 23 after posting his $30,000 bail. Part of his conditions of release was he could not have any contact with children under 16 years of age.

On Friday, it is alleged that Hunt violated those conditions in the town of Oakham. Hunt and another man allegedly stopped and asked two juvenile girls for directions. The juveniles ran away and told their parents.

Oakham police conducted an investigation into the incident. No new charges were filed but the report was forwarded to the Eastern Hampshire District Court Probation Office. On Monday, a judge determined that Hunt had violated his conditions of release and revoked his bail. He will be held in jail for the next 90 days.

Hunt is a registered level 3 sex offender in the town of Oakham. He was convicted of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, one count of rape and abuse of a child, and one count of possession of child pornography in 2002.