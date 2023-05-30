SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in Springfield Monday evening, including one who was wanted for charges in connection with an attempted murder in Vermont last September.

Springfield Police received a report of a gun on Franklin Street around 5:00 p.m. on Monday. Officers located 20-year-old Johnathan Nazario of Springfield on Columbia Terrace and 22-year-old Hennessy Matos of Wilbraham near the intersection of Tracy and Liberty Streets.

A discarded purse was located, containing more than $5,200 in cash, 14 grams of cocaine, marijuana and a loaded firearm. Both suspects were arrested.

Credit: Springfield Police Department Credit: Springfield Police Department Credit: Springfield Police Department

Nazario was also wanted for several charges, including an attempted murder involving a firearm in Bennington, Vermont. According to the Bennington Banner, Nazario was wanted in connection with an alleged shooting caught on a doorbell camera in September 2022. Two other suspects were arrested in that incident.

Nazario has been charged with:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Fugitive from Justice on a Court Warrant

Matos has also been charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

