HINSDALE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested during a traffic stop in Hinsdale on an arrest warrant for violating parole in connection with a conviction of kidnapping, assaulting and robbing his boss.

According to the Hinsdale Police, at around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday officers conducted a traffic stop after seeing a motor vehicle traveling by him at a high rate of speed. The driver was identified as Arthur Jones III who had an active arrest warrant for his arrest.

It was determined that Jones had an active warrant for his arrest. The warrant was in connection with a parole violation from a 2014 case where Jones was convicted of kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing his boss in a New Ashford motel.

Jones was booked at the Hinsdale Police Station and taken to Berkshire County House of Correction. He was also issued a citation for speeding, operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle, and attaching the wrong registration plates.