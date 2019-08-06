Man wanted for Springfield shooting turns himself in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of shooting another man on White Street in Springfield on July 28 has turned himself in.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News an arrest warrant was issued for 32-year-old Nicholas Scali and he turned himself in a day later at Hampden County Hall of Justice on Friday.

Walsh says he was brought to Hampden County House Correctional Center in Ludlow, where he is waiting for a dangerousness hearing.

The gunshot victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Scali has been charged with: