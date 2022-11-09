WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with breaking into a house.

The man is known as “Andrew”, and is approximately 5’7″ tall, 170 pounds, and has blue eyes, according to the West Springfield Police Department. He is wanted for questioning after a report of breaking into a home, assaulting a woman and larceny.

West Springfield Police Department

If you have any information you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police. Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210 or anonymously text a tip to the number 274637 with the word SOLVE and your message.