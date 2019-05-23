Man wanted on warrants captured following search in Palmer, Ware

Palmer, Ware, and State Police were busy searching Thursday morning for a suspect wanted on warrants.

Ware Police Det. Tod Bertini told 22News that police began searching for Shane Logan since about 9:00 Thursday morning, after being notified about him by the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Bertini said that Logan has warrants out for his arrest out of another jurisdiction.

He said that the search started out in Ware, but then moved over the town line into Palmer. State Police Sgt. Nicole Morrell confirmed that state troopers were called in to assist in the search.

Bertini said Logan was apprehended in Palmer.

