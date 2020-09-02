Man wearing GPS ankle-bracelet arrested in Springfield, illegal firearm and heroin seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives arrested a Springfield man wearing a GPS ankle-bracelet after receiving information that he was allegedly selling heroin on Armory Street Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 7:30 p.m. detectives located 27-year-old Francisco Escobar-Pizzaro on the 0-100 block of Armory Street and detained him. They then immediately located a firearm and two magazines on Escobar-Pizzaro. Detectives also recovered approximately 710 bags of heroin.

(Springfield PD)

Escobar-Pizzaro was previously arrested in February 2019 for assaulting a woman with a dangerous weapon and drug charges. He was also arrested on two warrants for firearm charges and animal cruelty in July 2019 and again in September 2019 for a parole violation.

Escobar-Pizzaro is charged with the following: