Man wearing GPS ankle-bracelet arrested in Springfield, illegal firearm and heroin seized

Francisco Escobar-Pizzaro (Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives arrested a Springfield man wearing a GPS ankle-bracelet after receiving information that he was allegedly selling heroin on Armory Street Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 7:30 p.m. detectives located 27-year-old Francisco Escobar-Pizzaro on the 0-100 block of Armory Street and detained him. They then immediately located a firearm and two magazines on Escobar-Pizzaro. Detectives also recovered approximately 710 bags of heroin.

(Springfield PD)

Escobar-Pizzaro was previously arrested in February 2019 for assaulting a woman with a dangerous weapon and drug charges. He was also arrested on two warrants for firearm charges and animal cruelty in July 2019 and again in September 2019 for a parole violation.

Escobar-Pizzaro is charged with the following:

  • Posession of large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a high capacity feeding device/magazine (two counts)
  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a loaded firearm without a license
  • Firearm with a defaced serial number
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug – subsequent offense
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card

