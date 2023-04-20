PEABODY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a Massachusetts man Monday following an armed robbery at a jewelry store.

Peabody Police said they received a report around 1:00 p.m. of a man wearing all black clothing, a white mask and a backpack at the Northshore Mall. An employee at a jewelry store inside told police the suspect had a note and attempted to rob the store while making motions toward his waist, where he allegedly had a gun.

According to NBC Boston, the man was wearing a Scream mask during the robbery and the note read, “Put everything in the bag. I’ll give you two minutes before I shoot. Don’t make a sound.”

Officers located the man still wearing the mask walking near an access road of the mall. The suspect attempted to run away but was arrested by police on Northshore Road. The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Starlin Batista of Peabody. He has been charged with armed masked robbery and a warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A black BB gun was located on the suspect as well as several necklaces and watches that were taken from the jewelry store.