Man who knowingly spread HIV to serve 9 years

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The man who pleaded guilty to knowingly transferring HIV to his partners has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Rudolph Smith, 37, appeared before Judge Julia Matz-Fisher Friday morning. Ahead of the sentencing, the court heard from one of three known victims who said living with the HIV diagnosis after a relationship with Smith has been “mentally, physically and emotionally” painful.

Smith was sentenced to 30 years, with all but nine years suspended. He will serve five years of probation after his release. He entered an Alford plea to three counts of second degree assault, and three counts of knowingly attempting to transfer HIV, according to the State’s Attorney for Frederick County, Maryland.

Frederick Police investigated the case, which was the first of its kind in the city.