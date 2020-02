SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man, who was the target of an investigation into crack-cocaine sales out of his home, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 41-year-old Juan Gomez was arrested after a tactical stop near Main Street and Court Streets at 2:20 p.m.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Detectives seized approximately 29 grams of cocaine and $1,766 in cash from Gomez. He is charged with cocaine trafficking of 18-36 grams.