RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A man with an extraditable warrant out of Vernon, Connecticut was arrested on Friday in Russell after he was caught speeding.

According to the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, on Friday around 8:45 p.m., officers were conducting radar around 1102 Blandford Road, when they noticed a vehicle speeding on the radar at 62 MPH.

During a traffic stop, they identified the man and found that he had an extraditable warrant out of Vernon, Connecticut for assault in the 3rd degree and strangulation in the 2nd degree.

After Connecticut confirmed the warrant, the man arrested and was taken to the Hampden County House of Corrections for holding. He will be arraigned at Westfield District Court Monday morning, prior to extradition.