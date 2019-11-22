(WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police have added two men to the department’s Most Wanted fugitives list, including one with connections to West Springfield and the Greater Springfield area.

According to State Police, the two men, identified as 37-year-old Jesse Ouellet and 40-year-old Saeed Ali, were added to the Most Wanted list on Thursday for attempted murders.

Ali is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery, and vehicular offenses for running down a victim with a motor vehicle on July 12. State Police spokesman David Procopio said evidence shows Ali was driving a car when without warning, he intentionally struck a man related to his ex-girlfriend. This happened as the man walked through a parking lot outside a Savers store on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield.

Ouellet is wanted for two counts of armed assault with intent to murder as well as for firearm offenses. The charges stem from evidence that Ouellet shot a man in the stomach outside the S&A Market on Ward Street in Worcester after an altercation on April 16. A bystander walking on the street was also struck by a stray bullet.

Procopio said both victims survived their injuries.