Man, woman arrested after allegedly assaulting two Ludlow Police officers

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting police officers during a disturbance call Monday night.

Ludlow Police Lieutenant Daniel Valadas told 22News officers arrested Donald Roberts Jr. and Katherine Smola after reports of two people arguing and a man threatening to harm a woman on Center Street near Bondsville Road around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, an officer located a man and woman yelling at each other by a parked vehicle on the side of the road. When the officer attempted to speak with the couple, he was allegedly met with hostility and belligerence while the couple began waving their arms aggressively and yelling, “No, I know my rights.”

While trying to calm them down, Lt. Valadas said Smola ran directly at the officer to “taunt and instigate” him. Roberts Jr. allegedly ran at the officer, grabbed him by his bulletproof vest and pushed him back while Smola punched him.

Lt. Valadas said the officer tripped and Roberts Jr. jumped on top of the officer and began punching him in the head. Roberts Jr. is said to have attempted to grab the officer’s taser.

A second Ludlow Police officer in the area pulled Smola away and arrested her. Smola allegedly hit the second officer’s head with her elbow. An off-duty Connecticut Correctional Officer also in the area assisted in arresting Roberts Jr.

The officer who was first assaulted, Officer Churchill, sustained small cuts to his arms and blood on his head, face, arms, and vest. He was taken to Wing Hospital for “medical evaluation of his unprotected exposure.”

Lt. Valadas said the officers found the couple to be in possession of over three ounces of weed.

Smola and Roberts Jr. were both taken to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and held on $2540 cash bail. They were both arraigned in Palmer District Court on the following charges:

Donald Roberts Jr.:

Assault and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Malicious damage to a motor vehicle (felony)

Attempting to disarm a police officer (Taser) (felony)

Katharine Smola:

Assault and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

