Man wounded, another arrested after casino stabbing

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with misdemeanors in connection with the stabbing of a Rhode Island man at a Connecticut casino.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal police say the victim was stabbed shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at the Centrale Fox Tower bar at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Authorities say the victim, 34-year-old Donovan Alves, of Providence, is in stable condition at a hospital in Norwich.

Police charged 40-year-old Robert Haines, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, with breach of peace and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors. Officials say Haines was not charged with stabbing Alves. It’s not clear who stabbed Alves.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

