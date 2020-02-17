Man wounded, another arrested after casino stabbing

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with misdemeanors in connection with the stabbing of a Rhode Island man at a Connecticut casino.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal police say the victim was stabbed shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at the Centrale Fox Tower bar at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Authorities say the victim, 34-year-old Donovan Alves, of Providence, is in stable condition at a hospital in Norwich.

Police charged 40-year-old Robert Haines, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, with breach of peace and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors. Officials say Haines was not charged with stabbing Alves. It’s not clear who stabbed Alves.