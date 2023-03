SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a shooting Monday night in the North End of the city.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police were called to Hebron Street just after 8:30 P.M. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment, and is expected to survive.

No further information on the case is available at this time.