NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire County grand jury has indicted a man on a manslaughter charge for the deadly shooting of Jonathan Letendre of Northampton at the suspect’s Chesterfield home back in December.

According to Northwestern DA’s spokeswoman Laurie Loisel, police were called to the suspect’s South Street home at around 1:00 A.M. on December 27, where they found Letendre, 27, dead.

The suspect had allegedly shot Letendre in the torso and in the head.

The suspect’s name is not being publicly released ahead of the arraignment, which is scheduled for 10:00 Friday morning at Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton.