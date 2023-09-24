MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Marlborough Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who escaped police custody while he was receiving treatment at UMass Marlborough Hospital on Sunday.

According to the Marlborough Police Department, 24-year-old Isaac Rivera was under arrest for multiple charges, such as domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Rivera is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7″ tall, approximately 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. He has a large tattoo with the name “Jackie” on his right forearm. Rivera was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks and has ties to Ashland, Natick, Lowell, and Milford.

Rivera is considered to be dangerous. If anyone has information about his location, call the Marlborough Police Department at 508-485-1212.