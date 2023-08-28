MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Marlborough are seeking the public’s help in identifying an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old boy injured on Sunday.

The Marlborough Police Department believes that the vehicle is a gray or light green SUV, and it could possibly be a Toyota Highlander.

Marlborough Police Department

Marlborough Police Department

Police say that the driver hit the 12-year-old while he was riding his bicycle just before 12:00 p.m. on Boston Post Road East. The driver left the accident and took a right turn into the back entrance of Ghiloni Park. The 12-year-old is still in the hospital.

If you have any information on the suspect or the vehicle, contact Detective Richardson at (508) 485-1212 ext. 36946.