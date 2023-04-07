BOSTON (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Maryland Thursday for allegedly extorting Massachusetts victims he met through an online dating website.

Brandon Kane, 27, of Baltimore has been charged with making extortionate threats in interstate commerce. He appeared in federal court in Maryland Thursday afternoon and will appear in a Boston federal court at a later date.

According to charging documents, Kane met with victims from Massachusetts after talking with them through an online dating website. He allegedly would make unauthorized videos of the victims using drugs or sexual activity with them, then threaten to release those videos to their families and employees unless they paid him.

Kane is facing up to two years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 if found guilty in court.