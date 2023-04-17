BOSTON (WWLP) – A Maryland woman pleaded guilty in connection with conspiring to defraud the government of thousands of dollars from 2014 to 2018.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 53-year-old Chantelle Boyd of Woodsboro, Maryland, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, 10 counts of theft of government funds and false declarations before the grand jury.

It is alleged that Boyd was hired for a “no show” job as an assistant with Evolution Enterprise, Inc., a government contractor by Thomas Bouchard. He was a Contracting Officer in charge of the U.S. Army Natick Contracting Division, a full-service contracting organization for the Department of Defense.

Bouchard and Boyd took numerous government-funded trips, ranging in duration from two to 15 days, stating that they were work-related. This included 31 trips to Orlando, Florida, Clearwater Beach, Florida, and Stafford, Virginia.

Bouchard allegedly altered, created and approved false travel to reimburse Boyd for out-of-pocket expenses. Boyd’s position cost the Department of Defense more than $490,000 during her time at Evolution from 2014 to 2018.

Additionally, Boyd made false statements to the grand jury in May 2018 in relation to these trips. Boyd was arrested and charged in July 2020 along with co-defendant Bouchard.

Boyd is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26th and faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 for conspiracy. Up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 for theft of government funds. Up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 for lying to a grand jury.