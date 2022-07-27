BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Dorcester pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a semiautomatic pistol and ammunition.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 30-year-old Michael King, also known as “Rugga”, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On December 18, 2020, King was in possession of a Smith & Wesson, Model 442 Airweight, .38 caliber revolver, loaded with five rounds of .38 caliber ammunition.

King faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 9, 2022.