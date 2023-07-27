WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP)–FBI Boston special agents arrested a Swansea man Thursday for his involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Michael St. Pierre, 46, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of civil disorder and several misdemeanor offenses, including destruction of government property; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Prosecutors say that St. Pierre went to Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021 where he is alleged to have participated in the attack on the Capitol building. Video and audio evidence found that while walking towards the Capitol grounds, St. Pierre can be heard stating that the Capitol is “where the meeting ground is. Hopefully, they’ll bust through, and I’ll join them to rush the Capitol, to grab Nancy Pelosi by the hair.”

Court documents state that video footage taken from that day depicts a man, later identified as St. Pierre, throwing an object through the open exterior doors at a set of interior doors of the Capitol building. Video footage also shows U.S. Capitol Police officers attempting to manage the crowd outside the doors and finally retreating to the interior entryway of the building as the crowd became more violent. Once the officers were inside, several protesters, including St. Pierre, threw objects at the doors that the officers were behind.

St. Pierre is also seen encouraging others to assist him as he joins a group of rioters pushing against a police line. In another open-source video, court documents say that St. Pierre is seen encouraging rioters to enter the Capitol building through a megaphone, stating, “We need everybody, let’s get in the Capitol.”

According to Kristen Setera from the FBI Boston Division, a total of 29 persons from the area have been arrested in connection to the Capitol incident.