BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A Brockton man has been sentenced to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in a drug trafficking scheme.

On June 28, 2022, Steven McCall, age 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, Ketamine and Alprazolam (Xanax). He was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel on Wednesday. He will also have to forfeit his vehicle, a 2012 BMW 535 sedan.

According to prosecutors, McCall was part of an organized drug operation involving two other co-conspirators, Binh Thanh Le and Allante Pires, that created and operated a vendor site called “EastSideHigh” in marketplaces on the Dark Network, more commonly known as the Dark Web.

Drugs were advertised for sale including cocaine, MDMA, Ketamine and Xanax. Le ordered and received wholesale quantities of the drugs he and the others were distributing in the mail, principally from foreign sources in Canada and Europe. McCall and Pires then processed and manufactured those controlled substances at an office space Le rented in Stoughton. After receiving the orders and payment via Bitcoin, the men mailed the drugs to customers throughout the United States.

Over 19 kilograms of MDMA, almost seven kilograms of Ketamine, nearly one kilogram of cocaine, more than 10,000 counterfeit Xanax pills and over $114,000 in cash were seized by authorities during the investigation. Investigators also recovered a computer with the “EastSideHigh” vendor page open, numerous packages containing MDMA and Ketamine, various shipping and packaging materials and a pill press from the office space in Stoughton.

On March 10, 2022, Le was sentenced to eight years in prison and three years of supervised release. Le was also ordered to forfeit more than 59 Bitcoin (representing a forfeiture in excess of $1.1 million), $114,680 in cash, $42,390 representing the proceeds from the sale of a 2018 BMW M3, along with other items including a pill press and currency counter. On Sept. 8, 2022, Pires was sentenced to 28 months in prison and three years of supervised release and ordered to forfeit a 2013 Mercedes E sedan.