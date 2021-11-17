Mass State Police arrests one of their own after domestic violence allegation

BROCKTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police detectives arrested a trooper after an investigation into a prior domestic violence incident at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the news release, troopers arrested 27-year-old Jordan Cavaco, of Brockton on domestic assault, battery, strangulation, and kidnapping charges after an incident on May 28, 2021 in a vehicle in Dorchester. The evidence suggests that Cavaco was driving his vehicle with a passenger that he was in a relationship with, and a verbal altercation ensued. Cavaco then choked and punched the woman repeatedly, prevented her from leaving the vehicle and then drove her back to his apartment.

Cavaco was arrested at his home and was taken to State Police-South Boston Barracks where he was booked and will be arraigned Wednesday in the Dorchester Division of the Boston Municipal Court. State Police were made aware of the allegations against Cavaco last week when the victim filed a report to a local police department. The department then relieved Cavaco of duty, opened an Internal Affairs Investigation and scheduled an internal hearing to discuss his employment status following the investigation.

The Department referred the allegations made to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office for criminal investigation, which led to Cavaco’s arrest on Wednesday morning. Cavaco has been suspended without pay for the duration of the criminal and internal investigation along with the criminal prosecution.

“The facts as alleged by the victim are unconscionable,” Colonel Christopher Mason said. “Allegations of domestic violence committed by anyone, regardless of occupation or affiliation, will be thoroughly investigated and, if the evidence warrants, will be swiftly answered by criminal charges and prosecution.”

Cavaco graduated from the State Police Academy in 2020 and was assigned to the Division of Field Services at the State Police-Framingham Barracks.