WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Trooper and two others were injured in the Eastern part of the state Saturday after a crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a trooper radioed the Middleborough Barracks and reported that a pickup truck had hit his cruiser, pushing it into him while he was on the side of Route 24 southbound in West Bridgewater.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma that was operated by 38-year-old Ildo Wilson De Pina of Taunton reared ended the Trooper’s cruiser while on a traffic stop where the crash occurred.

The force of the crash sent the Tacoma and the cruiser into the Trooper and the vehicle that he had previously pulled over. The Trooper suffered some injuries, and De Pina and the operator of the third vehicle sustained injuries as well. All three were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton for treatment.

De Pina was released from the hospital Sunday morning and will face charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, move-over law violation, and marked lanes violation.

Route 24 southbound was closed for an hour and a half to accommodate the clean-up and crash investigation. The crash is being investigated by the State Police-Middleborough Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and Troopers were assisted by MassDOT.