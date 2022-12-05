BOSTON (WWLP) – A former bank teller was sentenced for stealing more than $64,000 from her employer, Citizens Bank.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 46-year-old Gina Rogers of Tewksbury was sentenced to three years of supervised release, to be served in home detention, and ordered to pay restitution of $64,495 to Citizens Bank.

While working as a teller and vault custodian at a Citizens Bank in Woburn, Rogers stole $64,496 in bank deposits. She pleaded guilty to bank theft on August 10th.