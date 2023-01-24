CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana home delivery services were launched last year in Massachusetts however, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is receiving reports of online schemes targeting customers.

“They pose as a marijuana delivery service, they have you send money in via many different routes, but they don’t deliver anything,” reported to the BBB on January 20th.

While shopping from home is easy, it can put you at higher risk for online schemes. Do your research before buying from an online marijuana dispensary. It may seem like a legitimate business and your order is placed using digital wallet apps like Zelle and CashApp.

According to the BBB, victims reported the “dispensary staff” wants them to pay another fee to cover “delivery insurance” or a standard fee for new clients. The fee is typically a few hundred dollars and is then promised to be refunded once the product is delivered.

Once the payment goes through, the company becomes unreachable. If you’ve sent the money through a digital wallet app, it’s unlikely you can get it back, according to BBB.

In a similar scam, a con artist takes your money but delivered fake products. One consumer purchased edibles from a reputable-looking company. However, when the product arrived, “I threw the packages away after putting one of the edibles in my mouth, tasting chemicals, and experiencing a burning sensation.”

The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips for consumers:

• Research the business before you buy.

• Use digital wallet apps with caution, if you find out you were scammed after sending money, you won’t be able to get a refund.

• Don’t pay for services or products before you receive them.