Massachusetts bomb squad assist after traffic stop leads to police chase

MILFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Milford and State Police were able to peacefully resolve an incident with a Southbridge man after barricading himself in his car threatening to injure himself.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Milford officers tried to stop an SUV on January 6 for a traffic violation. The person led officers in a car chase through Route 109 and Route 495 South. The driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the woods on the side of the road. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Southbridge, threatened to injure himself with a knife if officers tried to arrest him.

A K-9 Unit and Special Tactical Operations team (STOP) from the Massachusetts State Police were called to assist in the incident. Officers and the drivers negotiated through verbal and cell phone communications. The man claimed to have firearms and propane tanks inside the SUV. The State Police Bomb Squad used a robotic device to safely approach the vehicle to get a closer look at the vehicle. They were able to confirm that the man had a knife in his hand.

The driver eventually attempted to drive out of the ditch he was stuck in but STOP troopers were able to distract the man and stop him from trying to drive away. Eventually troopers were able to convince the man to surrender peacefully. He threw his knife down and was taken into custody without any injuries. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The bomb squad investigated the vehicle and found a propane tank connected to a portable heater.