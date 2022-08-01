HAMPSTEAD, NH (WWLP) – A Massachusetts couple were arrested in Hampstead, New Hampshire Monday morning following several incidents throughout the town.

Hampstead Police said around 2:18 a.m. Monday morning, an officer was called to an Extra Mart on Emerson Avenue for a reported armed robbery. When officers arrived, they learned a man entered the store and committed the robbery with a firearm. The suspect had left the store in a dark colored sedan before the officer arrived.

Shortly after around 2:23 a.m., the same officer located a suspected vehicle on Route 111. The vehicle didn’t stop, leading police on a chase. The vehicle eventually turned into a driveway and a man held a handgun to the driver’s head, threatening to harm her. The vehicle then sped off and lost officers. Several surrounding police officers began searching for the suspected vehicle.

At 2:40 a.m., officers received a report of an armed home invasion and the suspect had several people held hostage at gunpoint. When police arrived to the home, the same car from earlier was seen in the driveway. Police created a perimeter around the home and requested assistance from nearby police departments as well as New Hampshire State Police. Police were able to identify the suspect as 39-year-old Jose Robles of Taunton and the woman driving as 37-year-old Camille Knox of Athol.

Robles attempted several times to get into the homeowner’s vehicle, holding a gun to the resident’s head but officers were able to keep the vehicle from leaving the garage. During the standoff, members of the home were able to flee to safety, including their children and grandmother. Knox then left the home and police discovered she was Robles’ fiancé. Knox told officers they were homeless and that Robles was under the influence of cocaine and meth.

By 4:32 a.m., the last hostage in the home had escaped after Robles had allegedly taken an unknown amount of pills and passed out. Officers entered the home and arrested Robles. The firearm in his possession was determined to be a BB gun. Police also believe Knox was actually an accomplice to the armed robbery and she was also arrested.

Knox has been charged with:

Accomplice to Armed Robbery

Disobeying An Officer

Operating with a Suspended License

Robles has been charged with:

Armed Robbery

Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon

Kidnapping

Criminal Restraint

Burglary

Resisting Arrest

Both are expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court.